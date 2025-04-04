Video: Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster tonight
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident in a Doncaster street tonight.
Emergency services have been at the scene in Balfour Road, Bentley at the junction with The Avenue, throughout the evening, local residents have reported.
There are unconfirmed reports of a collision involving a quad bike and another vehicle, according to eyewitnesses, with police first called at around 6.30pm.
It is understood the area is still cordoned off tonight.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.
