Video: Air ambulance lands at emergency incident in Doncaster this afternoon

The air ambulance has touched down at the scene of an emergency incident in Doncaster this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to The Avenue in Bentley earlier this afternoon, eyewitenesses have reported, with the aircraft reported to have touched down on a cricket field opposite Bentley AFC.

Photos show the helicopter on grass near to Bentley New Village Primary School on Asquith Road.

We have asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police for further details of this afternoon’s incident.