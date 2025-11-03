Video: Air ambulance landed in Doncaster for private medical incident

The air ambulance touched down in Doncaster to attend to an incident at a private address, ambulance chiefs have said.

Emergency services were called to The Avenue in Bentley on Saturday afternoon with the aircraft touching down opposite Bentley AFC.

Photos showed the helicopter on grass near to Bentley New Village Primary School on Asquith Road.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources responded to an incident at a private address in the area, therefore no further details are available.”