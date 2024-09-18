Video: Aftermath of Doncaster pub blaze as bosses pledge to return "bigger and better"

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Sep 2024, 09:43 GMT
This is the scene of devastation at a popular Doncaster pub after a huge blaze – as bosses pledged to come back “bigger, brighter and even better” after the inferno.

Flames tore through the Marr Lodge in the early hours of Monday morning, with fire crews from across South Yorkshire tackling the huge blaze at its height.

The building on Barnsley Road, Marr, has now been cordoned off and boarded up while the repair process begins.

Bosses have said they do not know when the bar and carvery restaurant will be able to re-open – but have thanked customers for their backing and have pledged to return.

Marr Lodge has been gutted by fire - and could be closed for months.

Manager Michelle Allison wrote on social media: “To all our fantastic customers and friends that have supported us over the years we will be back bigger brighter and even better - love always from Michelle and team at Marr Lodge.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

