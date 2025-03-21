Video: Aftermath as car reportedly ploughs into tree on Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:31 BST

This was the aftermath after a car reportedly ploughed into a tree on a busy Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Cantley Lane in Cantley at around 9pm last night.

Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle colliding with a tree and the driver of a bus stopping to help at the scene, although it is reported that the occupants abandoned the vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the single vehicle collision but said that no further details would be released.

