Video: Aftermath as car reportedly ploughs into tree on Doncaster road
This was the aftermath after a car reportedly ploughed into a tree on a busy Doncaster road.
Emergency services were called to Cantley Lane in Cantley at around 9pm last night.
Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle colliding with a tree and the driver of a bus stopping to help at the scene, although it is reported that the occupants abandoned the vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the single vehicle collision but said that no further details would be released.
