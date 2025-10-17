Vehicles seized as police clamp down on illlegal "racing track" Doncaster car meet

Police have seized vehicles and targeted drivers following an illegal “racing track” car meet in Doncaster.

Last weekend, drivers received tickets, warnings and had their vehicles seized – and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Using our roads as a racing track will not be tolerated.”

Last Saturday night (11 October) SYP’s force control room was kept busy with calls from concerned residents of a gathering on Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and some drivers were using the road to race up and down.

"Officers blocked in several cars using the carriageway and began to issue tickets to drivers for various traffic offences.

“Other drivers fled the area, and it wasn’t long before further calls were received into our control room reporting cars gathering on the New Wortley Road in Rotherham.

"Officers again travelled to the area and used tactics to stop cars and check the drivers and vehicles.

“Two drivers had their vehicles seized after already receiving warnings for driving in an anti-social manner, five drivers were issued a warning, meaning if they are caught driving or using their vehicle in an anti-social manner again in the next 12 months, their vehicle will be immediately seized.”

A further 10 drivers were issued Traffic Offence Reports for various offences and will receive a fine or points.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We make no apologies for working to create safer roads and keep people safe.

“We understand people want to meet, and showcase their cars, but dangerous driving, using the roads a racing track and posing a risk to innocent people will not be tolerated.

“We will respond, and we will stop you. And, if we don’t stop you, it doesn’t mean you can’t still be prosecuted. You can receive a ticket or warning in the post, and we will notify your insurance company, which can invalidate your insurance.

“We continue to extend our offer to work with anyone to arrange a safe car meet, do it properly, do your part, let’s all stay safe.”

You can report car meets to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.