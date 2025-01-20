Urgent hunt for two missing 15-year-old girls who could be in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North Yorkshire Police are searching for the duo, named only as Tillie-Mae or Bethan, who went missing from the Womersley area of Selby last night, sparking a hunt.
A spokesperson said: “Tillie-Mae and Bethany were last seen at 5.30pm on Sunday 19 January.
“Tillie is described as now having purple and blue hair, not blonde as in the photo, having changed her hair since the photo was taken.
"She is approximately 5ft tall and was last seen wearing black leggings, black trainers and a black coat.
“Bethany is described as around 5ft 4in tall with black hair and has facial piercings.
"She was last seen wearing all black clothing, black jacket, black trousers, and black boots.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned for the girls safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are now.
“The girls may still be in the local area or may have travelled further afield, having connections to the Doncaster area.
“Anyone who has seen the girls or has any information is asked to call us on 101.
“If you have an immediate sighting or know where they are now, please call us on 999.
Please quote reference 323 of 19 January when passing on information.”
You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.