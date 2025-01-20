Urgent hunt for two missing 15-year-old girls who could be in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent appeal has been launched for two missing 15-year-old girls who police believe could be in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are searching for the duo, named only as Tillie-Mae or Bethan, who went missing from the Womersley area of Selby last night, sparking a hunt.

A spokesperson said: “Tillie-Mae and Bethany were last seen at 5.30pm on Sunday 19 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tillie is described as now having purple and blue hair, not blonde as in the photo, having changed her hair since the photo was taken.

Police are hunting Tillie-Mae and Bethany

"She is approximately 5ft tall and was last seen wearing black leggings, black trainers and a black coat.

“Bethany is described as around 5ft 4in tall with black hair and has facial piercings.

"She was last seen wearing all black clothing, black jacket, black trousers, and black boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for the girls safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are now.

“The girls may still be in the local area or may have travelled further afield, having connections to the Doncaster area.

“Anyone who has seen the girls or has any information is asked to call us on 101.

“If you have an immediate sighting or know where they are now, please call us on 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please quote reference 323 of 19 January when passing on information.”

You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.