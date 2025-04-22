Urgent appeal sent out to find Liam who went missing in Thorne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent appeal has been sent out to try and locate Liam Phillipson who went missing in Thorne yesterday (Monday April 21).

Liam’s last known whereabouts was the Delves Cafe in Thorne at 3pm.

If you see him please call police on 101.