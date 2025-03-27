Urgent appeal launched to find missing 76-year-old Doncaster man

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 76-year-old man who has gone missing in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the man, named only by officers as Alfred.

Alfred, who is 76, was last seen around 2pm today (27 March) in the Bessacarr area of Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as a white man, with grey hair, of a medium build, and around 5ft 6ins tall.

An urgent appeal has been launched to find missing Alfred.

Alfred is known to frequent the Bessacarr, Bennetthorpe and city centre areas of Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Alfred’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen Alfred? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information online here: http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../add-something.../.

Please quote incident number 523 of 27 March 2025 when you get in touch.