Urgent appeal launched to find missing 76-year-old Doncaster man
South Yorkshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the man, named only by officers as Alfred.
Alfred, who is 76, was last seen around 2pm today (27 March) in the Bessacarr area of Doncaster.
He is described as a white man, with grey hair, of a medium build, and around 5ft 6ins tall.
Alfred is known to frequent the Bessacarr, Bennetthorpe and city centre areas of Doncaster.
A spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Alfred’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
“Have you seen Alfred? Do you know where he might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information online here: http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../add-something.../.
Please quote incident number 523 of 27 March 2025 when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.