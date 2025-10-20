Urgent appeal launched by police over missing Doncaster woman

Police in Doncaster have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Doncaster woman.

Officers are asking for help to find the woman, named only as Lisa, who was last seen in Armthorpe on Saturday 18 October at around 4.20pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Lisa, 56, is a white female, 5 ft 1, slim build, with red/brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a long cream coat and was carrying a multi-coloured rucksack.

She is known to frequent Barnby Dun and likes open water spaces.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 400 of 19/10/2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/40M5F