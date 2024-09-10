Urgent appeal launched after yobs break in and trash Doncaster scout hut

An urgent appeal has been launched to help a Doncaster Scout troop – after vile yobs broke in, ransacked the building – and even urinated on children’s art supplies.

Raiders smashed their way into the building in Askern, ripping out ceiling insulation, pulling out wiring, destroying a newly installed kitchen and ransacking and empty cupboards before urinating all over the building before fleeing.

Now an urgent appeal aiming to raise £2,000 has been set up following the attack which also saw a number of items stolen.

Organiser Emma Charlton said: “We're reaching out to our community with heavy hearts following a devastating break-in at our beloved Scouts Hut in Askern.

Yobs have broken into and trashed Askern Scout Hut.

"Our hut, a vital space for children and families, has been completely gutted.

"Everything of value has been stolen – including our brand-new kitchen, all wiring, and anything metal.

"What couldn't be stolen has been badly damaged.

“This hut isn't just a building – it's one of the few safe spaces left for children in our area.

"It's a place where friendships are formed, life skills are learned, and memories are made.

"The leaders, volunteers, and parents have poured their hearts into keeping it alive for the kids. And now, someone has taken it all away.

"But we won’t let this stop us. We are determined to rebuild, but we can't do it alone.

"We need your help to restore the Scouts Hut so it can continue being a cornerstone for the children of Askern.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will help us rebuild what was taken and bring back the joy and community spirit that this space represents. We also need smaller sundry items such as pens/paper/stationery if you are able to make any physical donations.

Thank you for your support – together, we can make sure this setback is only temporary and that our kids have their hut back soon.”

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the raid, which took place over the weekend, and anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

You can donate to the appeal HERE