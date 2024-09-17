Upset customers rally round after huge fire destroys popular Doncaster pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upset customers have rallied around to pledge their support for a popular Doncaster pub after it was destroyed by a huge fire.

The Marr Lodge suffered extensive damage after flames tore through the building in the early hours of yesterday morning, with fire crews from across South Yorkshire tackling the blaze.

Pub bosses have pledged that the bar and restaurant in Barnsley Road will re-open – but have warned that it could be a long process before the doors re-open.

In a brief statement, a pub spokesperson said: “We are sorry to announce that due to a serious fire, we will be closed for the foreseeable future.

A huge blaze has badly damaged the Marr Lodge pub.

"Once we have a timeline for the reopening, we will share this information on the website and on social media.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers have reacted with shock and sadness at the blaze – and have pledged to return to the pub once it re-opens.

One said: “Firstly I’d just like to say how sorry we are to see this and this must be so heartbreaking and devastating to see.

“Think of the owners who are now going to lose thousands of pounds as this will be their busy time of year and especially Christmas which all this has now been taken away in one night

“I hope you can get back up and running in time for Christmas.”

Another posted: “Hopefully not too long to be back up and running - we have just started coming a bit more now recently and loved every meal.”

Another added: “So sorry to read this it’s one of my favourite pubs food and staff are fantastic - glad no one was injured.”

“Hopefully you will be back up to running soon - our favourite pub, wrote another.

And another shared: “I’m so sorry to hear this, really feel for all the staff and owners. We shall certainly miss our weekly Wednesday carvery. Hope it’s not too long before you can reopen. Sending best wishes to all.”

And another customer wrote: “You all put your heart and soul into the business which is apparent with all the bookings.Very pleased that nobody got hurt . Looking forward to seeing you all soon.”

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.