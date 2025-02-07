Update: Two lanes closed on M180 near Thorne following six vehicle road traffic collision

Two lanes on the M180 are currently closed following a road traffic collision.

National Highways have confirmed that an incident has taken place on the motorway between junction J2 and the M18 near Doncaster service station.

The road is not expected to clear before 6.15pm and 6.30pm.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.15pm and and 7.30pm.

The motorway camera shows traffic is at a standstill.

There are currently delays of upto one hour.

Update: National Highways confirmed that earlier this afternoon lanes 2 and 3 were closed on the M180 westbound between J1 and the M18 following a multiple vehicle collision.

Emergency services and traffic officers were called to the scene. There weree journey delays of 60 minutes, and two miles of congestion.

A south Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “At 12.06pm today (Friday 7 February), we responded to reports of a road traffic collision at junction 1 on M18.

“It is reported that six vehicles were involved in a collision. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

“The carriageway was blocked following the incident but has since been cleared.”