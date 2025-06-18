Update: Police rushed to Doncaster city centre to deal with emergency incident - man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault
An eye witness told the Free Press: “There is something going off on Kingsgate in Waterdale - about six coppers here dealing with two crackheads, one of which is pinned to the floor,” adding, “They've just put a fella in the van.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.05pm today (18 June) to reports of a disturbance at Waterdale in Doncaster.
“It is reported that two people were seen fighting. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”