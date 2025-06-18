Update: Police rushed to Doncaster city centre to deal with emergency incident - man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault

Police were seen rushing to the city centre to deal with emergency incident this afternoon (Wednesday June 18).

An eye witness told the Free Press: “There is something going off on Kingsgate in Waterdale - about six coppers here dealing with two crackheads, one of which is pinned to the floor,” adding, “They've just put a fella in the van.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.05pm today (18 June) to reports of a disturbance at Waterdale in Doncaster.

“It is reported that two people were seen fighting. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”