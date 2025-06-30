UPDATE: Motorists warned of long delays as both lanes closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a vehicle fire

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 15:19 BST
Motorists are being warned of long delays this afternoon as both lanes are closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a vehicle fire.

The incident is on the M18 southbound entry slip at junction three.

The scene is not expected to clear until 3.15-3.30pm when normal traffic conditions should return.

UPDATE: The scene has now been cleared and traffic is starting to move slowly.

