Update: Missing Liam last seen in Thorne has been found safe and well

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
Following an urgent appeal to try and locate Liam Phillipson who went missing in Thorne on Monday April 21, police have confirmed he has been found safe and well.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Following our earlier appeal for missing person Liam. We can now confirm that Liam has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

