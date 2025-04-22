Update: Missing Liam last seen in Thorne has been found safe and well

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following an urgent appeal to try and locate Liam Phillipson who went missing in Thorne on Monday April 21, police have confirmed he has been found safe and well.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Following our earlier appeal for missing person Liam. We can now confirm that Liam has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”