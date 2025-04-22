Update: Missing Liam last seen in Thorne has been found safe and well
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following an urgent appeal to try and locate Liam Phillipson who went missing in Thorne on Monday April 21, police have confirmed he has been found safe and well.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Following our earlier appeal for missing person Liam. We can now confirm that Liam has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.