Update: Major Doncaster road closed due to serious emergency incident
A major Doncaster road is currently closed as emergency services deal with a serious incident this evening.
Great Yorkshire Way has been closed in what is believed to be a concern for someone’s safety near the M18 motorway.
We have approached the police and will bring you more as we get it
*Update 11.02am, October 25 – a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the only incident is was aware of was: “highways disruption due to a lorry shedding debris.”
