Update: Major Doncaster road closed due to serious emergency incident

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 24th Oct 2024, 21:36 GMT
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 11:03 GMT
A major Doncaster road is currently closed as emergency services deal with a serious incident this evening.

Great Yorkshire Way has been closed in what is believed to be a concern for someone’s safety near the M18 motorway.

We have approached the police and will bring you more as we get it

*Update 11.02am, October 25 – a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the only incident is was aware of was: “highways disruption due to a lorry shedding debris.”

