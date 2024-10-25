Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Doncaster road is currently closed as emergency services deal with a serious incident this evening.

Great Yorkshire Way has been closed in what is believed to be a concern for someone’s safety near the M18 motorway.

We have approached the police and will bring you more as we get it

*Update 11.02am, October 25 – a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the only incident is was aware of was: “highways disruption due to a lorry shedding debris.”