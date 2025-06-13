Update - M18 Doncaster: Both carriageways closed northbound following a serious road traffic collision
The incident, which is ongoing, is not expected to clear until gone 4pm this afternoon.
Normal traffic conditions should return between 4.15pm-4.30pm.
There are currently delays of 40 minutes.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M18 is closed northbound between J4 and J5 due to a collision which has caused a fuel spillage. Emergency services are on scene.”
At 1.18pm today (Friday 13 June), we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on the M18 northbound between junction 4 and junction 5.
A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be minor.
Lane two at junction four is currently closed while the vehicles are recovered and debris is cleared.
Update at 16:23 – the road is now open.
