Update: Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision where a vehicle ended up on its roof
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision in Doncaster this morning where a vehicle ended up on its roof.
The incident happened at Carcroft Bridge at 8.20am.
Eye witnesses reported that a vehicle ended up on its roof and a number of other vehicles were involved.
South Yorkshire Police said: “This was a collision involving minor injuries only.”
