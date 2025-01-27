Update: Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision where a vehicle ended up on its roof

Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 12:02 BST
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision in Doncaster this morning where a vehicle ended up on its roof.

The incident happened at Carcroft Bridge at 8.20am.

Eye witnesses reported that a vehicle ended up on its roof and a number of other vehicles were involved.

South Yorkshire Police said: “This was a collision involving minor injuries only.”

