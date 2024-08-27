Update: Emergency services scrambled to scene of serious early morning incident in Doncaster
Emergency services were scrambled to the scene of a serious early morning incident in Doncaster on Monday morning.
The Free Press received reports of a large police presence in the York Round roundabout area of the city at around 6am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman has since confirmed this was a report of a concern for a person's safety and was resolved at the scene.
