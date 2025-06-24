Update: Emergency services rushed to Doncaster bridge to deal with serious incident
Emergency services have been rushed to a Doncaster bridge to deal with a serious incident this morning.
Eye witnesses have told the Free Press that there are currently a number of emergency vehicle on Balby flyover dealing what appears to be a road traffic collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman has confirmed the incident involved minor injuries only.
