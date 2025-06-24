Update: Emergency services rushed to Doncaster bridge to deal with serious incident

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:20 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services have been rushed to a Doncaster bridge to deal with a serious incident this morning.

Eye witnesses have told the Free Press that there are currently a number of emergency vehicle on Balby flyover dealing what appears to be a road traffic collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman has confirmed the incident involved minor injuries only.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice