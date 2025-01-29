Update: Emergency services on blue lights rushed to scene of serious Doncaster incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services, including police and ambulance on blue lights, were rushed to the scene of a serious Doncaster incident this tea-time.

The vehicles were seen on the road between Steadman’s Funeral Parlour and Kwik Fit, off Balby Road, at 4.46pm this evening.

One eye witness told the Free Press: “I’m not sure on the circumstances but police went down first on blue lights, now ambulance about five minutes after on blue lights.”

A police spokesman said: “This was a concern for safety incident.”