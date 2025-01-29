Update: Emergency services on blue lights rushed to scene of serious Doncaster incident
Emergency services, including police and ambulance on blue lights, were rushed to the scene of a serious Doncaster incident this tea-time.
The vehicles were seen on the road between Steadman’s Funeral Parlour and Kwik Fit, off Balby Road, at 4.46pm this evening.
One eye witness told the Free Press: “I’m not sure on the circumstances but police went down first on blue lights, now ambulance about five minutes after on blue lights.”
A police spokesman said: “This was a concern for safety incident.”
