Update: Both lanes closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a four vehicle collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Both lanes on the M18 at Doncaster are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

The incident happend on the northbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4.

A National Highways spokesman said: “This was a four-car collision between J3-4 on the nortbound carriageway.

"It started at 7.14am. The northbound carriageway had been closed but was reopened by 9.53am.

"Slight delays as it clears but it is all done and dusted.”

Related topics:DoncasterM18National Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.