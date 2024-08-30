Update: Both lanes closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a four vehicle collision
Both lanes on the M18 at Doncaster are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
The incident happend on the northbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4.
A National Highways spokesman said: “This was a four-car collision between J3-4 on the nortbound carriageway.
"It started at 7.14am. The northbound carriageway had been closed but was reopened by 9.53am.
"Slight delays as it clears but it is all done and dusted.”
