Update: Both lanes closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a four vehicle collision

Both lanes on the M18 at Doncaster are currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

The incident happend on the northbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4.

A National Highways spokesman said: “This was a four-car collision between J3-4 on the nortbound carriageway.

"It started at 7.14am. The northbound carriageway had been closed but was reopened by 9.53am.

"Slight delays as it clears but it is all done and dusted.”