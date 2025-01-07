UPDATE: Ambulance and police rush to scene of serious Doncaster incident
An ambulance and police were rushed to the scene of a Doncaster incident last night.
Eye witnesses reported seeing the emergency vehicles on Copley Road near the city centre.
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address in this area, therefore we’re unable to provide any further details due to patient confidentiality.”
