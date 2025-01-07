UPDATE: Ambulance and police rush to scene of serious Doncaster incident

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 20:02 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An ambulance and police were rushed to the scene of a Doncaster incident last night.

Eye witnesses reported seeing the emergency vehicles on Copley Road near the city centre.

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended an incident at a private address in this area, therefore we’re unable to provide any further details due to patient confidentiality.”

Related topics:DoncasterYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice