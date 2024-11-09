Update: Air ambulance at the scene of an alleged stabbing in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 08:58 BST

The air ambulance was seen at the scene of an alleged stabbing in Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

It was reported on social media that a serious incident has taken place in Balby with emergency services drafted in.

Eye witnesses said it was a stabbing, and that a police cordon had been put in place.

We contacted South Yorkshire Police who said they had responded to a concern for a man’s safety but would not be making a comment.

