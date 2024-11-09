Update: Air ambulance at the scene of an alleged stabbing in Doncaster
The air ambulance was seen at the scene of an alleged stabbing in Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.
It was reported on social media that a serious incident has taken place in Balby with emergency services drafted in.
Eye witnesses said it was a stabbing, and that a police cordon had been put in place.
We contacted South Yorkshire Police who said they had responded to a concern for a man’s safety but would not be making a comment.