Unexploded WW2 bomb removed after surprise discovery in Doncaster field
Emergency services flocked to Rockley Lane between Owston and Thorpe in Balne following the discovery at the weekend.
Cordons were put in place and roads sealed off as police and the Army bomb squad were deployed to the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.44pm on Saturday (31 August) following reports of the discovery of a suspected unexploded shell in Rockley Lane.
“Our officers attended with a road closure put in place before the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) transported the device to another location for it to be safely disposed of.
“The road was reopened just after 10pm on Saturday night.”
One eywitness said: “Been told all the police and fire engines on Rockley Lane is because a bomb has been found in field at back of someone’s house.”
