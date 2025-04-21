Two women in hospital and shot fired in gun drama in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two women have been taken to hospital and a police probe is under way after a shot was fired at a house in a gun drama in a Doncaster street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police raced to Armthorpe following the incident, which saw a man attack the two women with a wooden object before fleeing the scene.

Police were called at 11.35pm last night (Sunday 20 April) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service following a report of a firearm being discharged towards the downstairs window of a property in Almond Avenue, Armthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that a man then climbed through the window of the address and assaulted two women with a wooden object before fleeing the scene.

Armed police were called following the gun drama in a Doncaster street.

Armed officers attended the scene and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

The two women were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police are treating the incident as a targeted attack and a scene is currently in place in Almond Avenue as officers conduct further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our officers will conduct additional patrols in the surrounding area over the course of today (Monday 21 April) and the next few days and we would encourage anyone with concerns or queries to speak to our officers while they are in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Ronayne said: "We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances of this incident and bring the person responsible to justice.

"In this instance, a firearm was discharged late at night in a residential area of Doncaster and it is this kind of mindless violence and criminality which puts innocent people in danger.

"We understand news of this firearms discharge will have caused considerable concern in the local community and that is why our officers remain at the scene today conducting further enquiries and carrying out house-to-house visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank local residents for their ongoing cooperation, and I would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to please come forward.

"The information you provide is vital and could be the missing piece of the jigsaw that allows us to identify the person responsible for this crime.

"We will act on every single piece of information we receive and we are keen to hear from anyone in the local area, particularly those with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the moments prior to or shortly after the incident.

"We understand that not everybody is comfortable talking to us directly. If that is you, then please consider reporting information to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online through their website, and no one will know you have contacted them."

Please report any information you have about this incident to us by calling 101 or visiting the website. Please quote incident number 995 of 20 April 2025 when you get in touch.

To report information anonymously through Crimestoppers, visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.