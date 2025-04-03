Two vehicle collision causes traffic gridlock on major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A two vehicle collision caused traffic gridlock on one of Doncaster’s major roads.

Emergency services were called to Balby Road yesterday afternoon following a collision between two cars at the road’s junction with Carr Hill.

Huge traffic jams were reported in the area following the collision, with tailbacks on surrounding roads.

Police and paramedics were both called to the scene following the crash.

A South Yorkshire Police said that no injuries had been reported in the incident and no further details would be released.