Two people taken to hospital after crash closes Doncaster road
Emergency services were called to The A638 Great North Road at the junction with Hurst Lane shortly before 10am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.55am today (Friday 7 February), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Hurst Lane, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a blue Ford Fiesta and a blue Tesla Model Y were involved in a collision.
“The ambulance service attended and a 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman have been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.
“Hurst Lane is currently closed following the collision. If you are a driver, please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes of travel.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.