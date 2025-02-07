Two people taken to hospital after crash closes Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:31 BST
Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision which has closed a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to The A638 Great North Road at the junction with Hurst Lane shortly before 10am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.55am today (Friday 7 February), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Hurst Lane, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a blue Ford Fiesta and a blue Tesla Model Y were involved in a collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene earlier today.

“The ambulance service attended and a 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman have been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.

“Hurst Lane is currently closed following the collision. If you are a driver, please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes of travel.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.

