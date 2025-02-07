Two people taken to hospital after crash closes Doncaster road

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision which has closed a Doncaster road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to The A638 Great North Road at the junction with Hurst Lane shortly before 10am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.55am today (Friday 7 February), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Hurst Lane, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a blue Ford Fiesta and a blue Tesla Model Y were involved in a collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene earlier today.

“The ambulance service attended and a 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman have been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-altering.

“Hurst Lane is currently closed following the collision. If you are a driver, please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes of travel.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.