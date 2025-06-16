Two people injured in collision with car near to Doncaster railway station

Two people were injured when they were in collision with a car near to Doncaster railway station.

Emergency services were called to Trafford Way in Doncaster city centre at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that two people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 through their UK call centre where you can report information in confidence.