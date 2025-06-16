Two people injured in collision with car near to Doncaster railway station

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:57 BST
Two people were injured when they were in collision with a car near to Doncaster railway station.

Emergency services were called to Trafford Way in Doncaster city centre at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that two people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 through their UK call centre where you can report information in confidence.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesTrafford Way
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice