Two people in hospital after serious crash closes Doncaster road

Two people have been taken to hospital – one of them by air ambulance – after a serious collision closed a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to West End Lane in Rossington this morning following the collision, which is understoood to have involved two vehicles.

Police sealed off the road near to the junction with Gattison Lane following the crash.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call just before 10.30am on Monday morning (7 July) to report a collision on West End Lane.

"Two ambulances, an air ambulance, a doctor and a specialist paramedic in critical care were dispatched to the incident.

"One patient was conveyed by air to Northern General Hospital and one patient was conveyed by road to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

Earlier, South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are on scene, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area while we carry out our work.

“Thank you for your patience while we work at the scene.”