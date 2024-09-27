Two men taken to hospital following two car collision in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men were taken to hospital after two cars were involved in a serious collision in a Doncaster street.

South Yorkshire Police were called alongside the ambulance service at 9.07pm on Wednesday (25 September) to reports of the road traffic collision on Cowper Road, Mexborough.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a black Ford Mondeo and a grey Mazda 6 Sport were involved in the collision.

“Two men were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.”