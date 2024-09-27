Two men taken to hospital following two car collision in Doncaster street
Two men were taken to hospital after two cars were involved in a serious collision in a Doncaster street.
South Yorkshire Police were called alongside the ambulance service at 9.07pm on Wednesday (25 September) to reports of the road traffic collision on Cowper Road, Mexborough.
A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a black Ford Mondeo and a grey Mazda 6 Sport were involved in the collision.
“Two men were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.”
