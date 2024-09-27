Two men taken to hospital following two car collision in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Sep 2024, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men were taken to hospital after two cars were involved in a serious collision in a Doncaster street.

South Yorkshire Police were called alongside the ambulance service at 9.07pm on Wednesday (25 September) to reports of the road traffic collision on Cowper Road, Mexborough.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a black Ford Mondeo and a grey Mazda 6 Sport were involved in the collision.

“Two men were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceDoncasterMexborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.