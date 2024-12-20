Two held after hammer attack robbery at Doncaster petrol station
The raiders struck at the Jet petrol station in Mexborough shortly after 6am, making off with cash from the till as well as booze and tobacco after threatening staff.
The petrol station has been cordoned off by police following the raid.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.12am today (Friday 20 December), we were called to reports of a robbery at the Jet garage at the junction of Doncaster Road and New Street, Mexborough.
“It is reported that a man and a woman were threatened with a hammer, and a quantity of money was stolen from the till, as well as a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol.
“Officers attended and completed an area search and arrested two men on suspicion of robbery.
“Both men remain in custody at this time.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police on 101.
