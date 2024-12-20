Two held after hammer attack robbery at Doncaster petrol station

Two people have been arrested after hammer wielding robbers launched an early morning raid on a Doncaster petrol station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raiders struck at the Jet petrol station in Mexborough shortly after 6am, making off with cash from the till as well as booze and tobacco after threatening staff.

The petrol station has been cordoned off by police following the raid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.12am today (Friday 20 December), we were called to reports of a robbery at the Jet garage at the junction of Doncaster Road and New Street, Mexborough.

The Jet petrol station in Mexborough was targeted in an early morning raid.

“It is reported that a man and a woman were threatened with a hammer, and a quantity of money was stolen from the till, as well as a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol.

“Officers attended and completed an area search and arrested two men on suspicion of robbery.

“Both men remain in custody at this time.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police on 101.