Two fire crews were called out to an incident where a vehicle had crashed into a Doncaster premise

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fire crews were called out to a road traffic collision in Doncaster in the early hours.

Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to the incident at 1.45am on Harris Road in Armthorpe.

The incident involved a van which went into a premise.

A spokesman said: “Luckily there were no reports of any injuries.”

Crews left the scene at 2.10am

Related topics:DoncasterFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice