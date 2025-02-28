Two fire crews were called out to an incident where a vehicle had crashed into a Doncaster premise
Fire crews were called out to a road traffic collision in Doncaster in the early hours.
Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to the incident at 1.45am on Harris Road in Armthorpe.
The incident involved a van which went into a premise.
A spokesman said: “Luckily there were no reports of any injuries.”
Crews left the scene at 2.10am
