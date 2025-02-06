Two Doncaster children mauled as police probe three dog attacks in 48 hours

Two Doncaster children have suffered serious injuries after being mauled by dogs – as police probe three South Yorkshire attacks in the space of 48 hours.

*Warning article contains grahic images*

Images of the three children mauled by family pets have now been released to make dog owners and parents stop and take action.

“We share these images to make people realise it can happen to you. Your dog can attack your child, it’s a fact; and owners must do more.”

Three children in South Yorkshire have suffered serious injuries after dog attacks.

These are the words of Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, as it was revealed the force launched 347 dangerous dog investigations involving children under 15 in 2024.

Last week, on Wednesday 29 January, police were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service who were on scene at a property in Rossington following a Cane Corso attacking a 16-year-old girl.

The girl suffered serious injuries to her arm and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where reconstruction surgery was required.

Due to the dog’s behaviour and the risk it posed, the dog was destroyed at the scene by firearms officers, with permission from the owner.

Police released the graphic images to show the danger of dog attacks.

On Friday 31 January at 1.17pm, police then responded to reports of a ‘Pocket Bully’ attacking a six-year-old girl in Sheffield. The girl suffered facial puncture wounds and was taken to hospital. The dog was seized and remains in force kennels.

A short time later at 6.31pm, police responded to reports of pit bull mauling a seven-year-old boy in Thorne.

The boy suffered puncture wounds and was taken to hospital. The dog was seized and remains in SYP kennels.

Leading the force’s work on dangerous dogs, Chief Inspector Cheney said: “In 2024 we launched 347 investigations into dangerous dogs involving children under 15.

“You are more likely to be bitten within a home by a familiar dog than anywhere else, and children under the age of seven are more likely to be attacked as they are unable to understand a dog’s display of warning signs.

“The demand dangerous dogs continue to place on our force is unprecedented and within one 48-hour period we have sadly seen children suffer the painful consequences of dog attacks.

“We are committed to protecting the public and our work with the NHS, organisations and charities continues to prevent attacks and safeguard those in proximity to dogs, but owners must step up, parents must step up.

“Simple changes to your dog’s routine, or conversations with your children about respecting your dog’s space can be the difference between life and death.”

Here are some simple steps to take:

Never leave children and dogs unattended

Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go to when you have visitors

As your family grows and your children become older, changes in your house may need to be made.

As children become more mobile, consider stair gates to separate your dog and child

For more information please visit the Blue Cross website.