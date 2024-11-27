Two casualties suffered from smoke inhalation following a flat fire in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two casualties suffered from smoke inhalation following a flat fire in Doncaster last night.

Several fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington, Adwick and Rossington stations attended the accidental flat fire at 9.30pm on Grove Place, Balby.

The fire was already out when crews arrived due to the sprinkler system in place.

Two casualties suffered slight smoke inhalation.

Several fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington, Adwick and Rossington stations attended an accidental flat fire last night.Several fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington, Adwick and Rossington stations attended an accidental flat fire last night.
Several fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington, Adwick and Rossington stations attended an accidental flat fire last night.

The crews left the scene at 10.35pm.

The same evening, a car was deliberately set on fire at 8.15pm on Bramwith Lane, Barnby Dun.

Firefighters from Doncaster attended and left at 9pm.

Related topics:DoncasterRossingtonEdlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice