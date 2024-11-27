Two casualties suffered from smoke inhalation following a flat fire in Doncaster
Two casualties suffered from smoke inhalation following a flat fire in Doncaster last night.
Several fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington, Adwick and Rossington stations attended the accidental flat fire at 9.30pm on Grove Place, Balby.
The fire was already out when crews arrived due to the sprinkler system in place.
Two casualties suffered slight smoke inhalation.
The crews left the scene at 10.35pm.
The same evening, a car was deliberately set on fire at 8.15pm on Bramwith Lane, Barnby Dun.
Firefighters from Doncaster attended and left at 9pm.
