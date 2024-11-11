Two arrested and knife recovered as car stopped after high speed Doncaster police chase

Police in Doncaster have arrested two people and recovered a knife after chasing a vehicle which failed to stop for officers.

Ignoring calls to pull over after driving with no lights, officers pursued the Audi A3 which was being driven dangerously through Doncaster and Rotherham in the early hours of the morning on Friday 8 November.

The Audi was driven at twice the speed limit, on the wrong side of the road and was driven through red traffic lights before the driver decamped in Conisbrough.

Officers carefully pursued the vehicle and when the driver tried to flee, an officer gave chase, with the passenger also detained.

Police detained the pair after a high speed police chase.

A man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop, driving over the legal limit and driving without insurance.

A woman, 29, was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and possession of an offensive weapon with a vehicle search leading to to a knife being recovered.