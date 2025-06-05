Tributes pour as Doncaster woman who died in Thailand hotel fall is named
The 58-year-old British tourist died in the Patong area in the early hours of Wednesday morning after sustaining multiple injuries after plunging six to seven metrres from a walkway.
Tributes have begun pouring in on social media following the tragedy.
One read: “OMG Kerry, I’m so shocked to be reading this. Heartbreaking, worked with you for nearly 18 years.”
Another said: “My work bestie for years. Can’t believe this news, rest in peace darling, I’ll never forget our laughs xxx.”
"Can't believe what I'm reading, RIP Kerry,” added another while another tribute read: “So, so sad had the pleasure of working with this lovely lady for 18 years.”
Emergency services were called to the hotel in the Patong area in the early hours of Wednesday, local news outlet The Phuket News, reported.
Police were alerted at around 2.40am, when she was pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.
The newspaper reported: “According to initial investigations, she had been out dining and drinking with her boyfriend earlier in the evening. The couple were returning to their hotel on Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd when the accident occurred.”
Police said she fell six to seven metres from a walkway while ascending the building and suffered multiple injuries including a broken neck, fractured nose, facial bruising and broken bones in her wrist and ankle.
She is understood to have been pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Patong Hospital.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.