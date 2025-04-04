Tributes paid after Doncaster woman's death at Jamaica hotel sparks police probe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster woman whose death after she was found unresponsive in her room at a luxury five-star hotel in Jamaica sparked a police investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on the Caribbean island were called to the Hotel Riu Ocho Rios on Tuesday, local media in the country have reported.

Jamaican daily newspaper The Gleaner said: “The St Ann police have launched an investigation into the death of a British woman who was found unresponsive in her room at the Riu Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old retiree Rosa McKane of Doncaster in England.”

Police in Jamaica are probing the death of a Doncaster woman at a luxury five star hotel on the island.

It added that at about 8.10am on Tuesday morning, Mrs McKane was found unresponsive in her hotel room and was taken to St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.”

People on the island have been paying tribute to Mrs McKane.

One said: “May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another posted: “Hope she really enjoyed her last few days alive. RIP”

And another wrote: “Condolences to her family and hope they get closure.”

“This is so sad, condolences to her family and friends,” shared another.

And another added: “Let's hope she died happy and was enjoying Jamaica. Best way to go is feeling good about the life you have lived and are living.”

The five star luxury hotel, operated by global chain Riu, has more than 900 rooms and is one of the island’s biggest, situated on its north coast, drawing in holidaymakers from all over the globe.