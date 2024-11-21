Trains struck 97 objects in past 12 months – with some items ‘deliberately’ placed on the track, says Northern
The train operator says whilst only ten of the recorded incidents caused damage to carriages, each and every one represents a risk to safety.
Damaged carriages would also have to be taken out of passenger service for repair.
Among the items that trains came into contact with were bicycles, a wheelie bin, bricks, fence panels, a garden gate, road signs, shopping trollies and traffic cones.
Matt Rice, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Our trains travel at high speed and any item on the track represents a risk to the train and the safety of everyone on-board.
“Whilst some items might end up on the tracks due to high winds or accidents – some are deliberately placed there by people with no regard for the safety of others.
“Those people should know that the majority of our trains are now fitted with external CCTV cameras and that footage can be viewed by British Transport Police in real time.
“We would appeal to anyone committing this senseless activity to stop – and remind them that it is a criminal offence to trespass on the railway.”
Anyone who witnesses items being thrown or placed on the tracks should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.
Rail users should also download the British Transport Police ‘Railway Guardian’ app, an all-in-one safety app that allows users to report crimes or concerns on the rail network, share journeys with trusted contacts and get access to news, guides and support.
