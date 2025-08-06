Train staff praised for helping person who suffered serious injuries at South Yorkshire station

Northern train staff have been praised for helping a passenger who suffered serious injuries at a station in Yorkshire.

The man was in distress when he injured himself at a station in South Yorkshire. He then pressed the Help Point button to request assistance.

The call handler, who works for Northern, offered the man reassurance and alerted Yorkshire Ambulance Service, British Transport Police and Northern’s Rail Operating Centre.

Conductor Paul Carruthers, aged 57, was working on train approaching the station at the time of the incident. He was contacted and asked to step in and assess the situation.

The service was halted at the station and Paul located the injured man, before using the public address system to ask if anyone on board had medical training.

Paul grabbed a first aid kit from the train and went out onto the platform with three members of the public to help the man.

“As soon as we saw him, we were straight on it,” he said. “We did the best we could for him to make sure he was okay.

“We were talking to him and offering him reassurance while we waited for the ambulance.

“I also had to keep the ambulance service and control updated on what was happening, and move the passengers into the rear coach of the train to give him some privacy.

“We’re always looking out for people and in situations like these, you have to react quickly and stay calm. You can’t panic.”

Paul, who is based in Hull and has worked on the railway for 33 years, thanked the three members of the public for their help, claiming they were “absolutely fantastic” and made a real difference.

Paramedics and police officers then arrived on the scene and took the man to hospital for treatment.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We’re really proud of the Northern staff who stepped up to deal with this difficult situation, remaining calm and professional under pressure.

“I’d also like to thank the passengers who helped this man, providing vital assistance before the emergency services arrived on the scene.

“Our staff look after millions of people every year and are there to offer support and assistance to anyone who needs it.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org

They can also download Chasing the Stigma’s Hub of Hope app, which brings together all the mental health support options available to someone in any given area.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,650 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.