Police say they have found a body in the search for a missing Doncaster man.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police had issued an urgent appeal for the 51-year-old man, named only as Lee by police.

Earlier today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Earlier today (17 September), a body was found in Doncaster.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe it to be missing Doncaster man Lee.

“Lee’s family has been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals in the hope to find Lee.”

He was last seen on Thorne Road in Doncaster on Sunday evening at around 7pm.

Police used helicopters and extensive patrols in the search for Lee, the latest in a series of missing people tragedies in Doncaster.

Last month, police found the body of Christine Stenson, 66, from Wheatley after an extensive search while teacher Pam Johnson was found dead in March after going missing for 11 days.