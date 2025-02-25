Tragedy as man dies in Doncaster house blaze
Emergency services were called to the property in Mexborough last week but were unable to save the resident after flames broke out within the house.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ““Three fire crews from Dearne, Edlington and Rotherham stations were called to a premise fire at 1pm on Thursday, 20 February 2025, on Kempton Gardens, Mexborough.
“The fire was out on our arrival.
"Sadly, an elderly man inside the property was found to have died following the fire.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.
“Following a fire investigation, the fire is believed to have started accidentally.”
SYFR offers home safety visits to people who are considered to be at particular risk of fire with staff giving advice on how to make it safer and what to do in the event of a fire.
