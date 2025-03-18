Tragedy as body of dead dog is pulled from Doncaster canal

The owners of a dog whose dead body was pulled from a Doncaster canal are being sought.

The animal was recovered from the Stainforth and Keadby Canal in Thorne at the weekend.

The person who made the grim find said on social media: “It's a young, female dog.

"There's unfortunately no tag.

The body of the dog was pulled from the canal in Thorne.

"If it was my dog I would like to know what happened to her and give her proper send off.”

“I am truly sorry for your loss.”

You can contact the finder HERE