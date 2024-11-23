Traffic warning: All three lanes of motorway closed due to an overturned vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An alert has gone out to motorists this morning.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes after all three lanes of the westbound carriagway of the M62 north of Thorne were closed due to an overturned vehicle.

The incident involves the carriageways between junctions 35 and 34.

The road is expected to be clear by 2.15-2.30pm when normal traffic conditions should resume.