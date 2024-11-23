Traffic warning: All three lanes of motorway closed due to an overturned vehicle

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 10:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An alert has gone out to motorists this morning.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes after all three lanes of the westbound carriagway of the M62 north of Thorne were closed due to an overturned vehicle.

The incident involves the carriageways between junctions 35 and 34.

The road is expected to be clear by 2.15-2.30pm when normal traffic conditions should resume.

Related topics:DriversM62Thorne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice