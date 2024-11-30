Traffic gridlock as emergency services deal with serious incident in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Nov 2024, 17:47 BST

A serious emergency incident has caused traffic gridlock in Doncaster city centre this evening.

Police and paramedics are dealing with the incident near to Doncaster Minster, with traffic building up along Trafford Way, St George’s Bridge and Wheatley Hall Road.

The incident is also reportedly causing tailbacks on York Road and towards Balby Road, with drivers being advised to avoid the city centre area.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details on tonight’s incident.

