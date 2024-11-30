Traffic gridlock as emergency services deal with serious incident in Doncaster city centre

A serious emergency incident has caused traffic gridlock in Doncaster city centre this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics are dealing with the incident near to Doncaster Minster, with traffic building up along Trafford Way, St George’s Bridge and Wheatley Hall Road.

The incident is also reportedly causing tailbacks on York Road and towards Balby Road, with drivers being advised to avoid the city centre area.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details on tonight’s incident.