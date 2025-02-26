Traffic chaos as huge water main burst causes gridlock across Doncaster

A burst water main on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads has caused traffic chaos this morning, with gridlock across the city centre.

Yorkshire Water engineers were called to Church Way and Wheatley Hall Road following the burst last night.

Repairs have been carried out overnight and Yorkshire Water says the road is in the process of being re-opened.

But the works have led to major tailbacks and congestion on Church Way and Wheatley Hall Road as well as the Holmes Market area.

Yorkshire Water engineers have been at the site of a major leak in Doncaster.

Traffic on Trafford Way, St George’s Bridge, York Road, the A19 Bentley Road and Balby Road is also reported to be heavy due to the works, according to the AA.

Last night Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “Yorkshire Water are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and advise that local residents bear this disruption in mind when travelling.”

Yorkshire Water said work to repair the burst is now complete.