Traffic at a standstill on the M18 at Doncaster due to a vehicle fire
Traffic is currently at a standstill on the M18 at Doncaster due to a vehicle fire this morning.
The incident is on the southbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 4.
The area is expected to clear between 10.15-10.30am, with normal traffic conditions expected to return to normal at the same time.
There are currently delays of 20 minutes.
