Traffic at a standstill on the M18 at Doncaster due to a vehicle fire

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 10:03 BST

Traffic is currently at a standstill on the M18 at Doncaster due to a vehicle fire this morning.

The incident is on the southbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 4.

The area is expected to clear between 10.15-10.30am, with normal traffic conditions expected to return to normal at the same time.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes.

