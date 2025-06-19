"Toxic" smog and burning smell reported across large parts of Doncaster overnight
Numerous residents say they were woken in the early hours by the smell drifting in through open windows during the heatwave.
Others have said they woke to find skies across Doncaster “foggy and smoggy” this morning – with the “toxic” smell lingering in the air for many.
One post said: “What’s on fire? Literally woken up choking – closed windows but full on smog outside and getting thicker.”
Another said: “Can smell it in Armthorpe – it’s woken me up.”
Another said: “I can smell it in Armthorpe too – just asked my partner what the hell that ashy smell was.”
"It’s getting thicker outside, like fog, it stinks toxic – no sirens though,” shared another.
There were also reports of people smelling the substance in Belle Vue, Blaxton, Dunscroft and Kirk Sandall.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details.