Three teenage girls arrested after emergency workers assaulted in Doncaster

Three teenage girls have been arrested after emergency workers were assaulting in a major incident in Doncaster which saw police and paramedics race to the scene.

Numerous police and paramedic vehicles attended were called to Bentley Health Centre alongside the main A19 Askern Road in Bentley yesterday afternoon after violence flared on an access road alongside the building.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and three people were arrested.

“A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

“A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

“An 18-year-old women was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possessing drugs.

“All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who may have any information about the incident yesterday afternoon can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact CrimeStoppers where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.